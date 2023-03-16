Israel approves export licenses for anti-drone systems for Ukraine - report

It is the first time Israel approves possible defense weapons sales since the beginning of the Russian invasion

Israel reportedly approved the export licenses for anti-drone systems to help Ukraine defend itself from Iranian drones used by Russia, media said on Wednesday.

Three Israeli and Ukrainian officials told Axios the licenses were approved by Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen mid-February as part of a review of Israel’s policy toward the war ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The licenses were allegedly approved for two Israeli companies — Elbit and Rafael. The systems use electronic warfare to jam and down drones and have a range of around 25 miles. They can be positioned near power plants or other critical sites to protect them from drone strikes.

Cohen informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the approval during his trip to Kyiv last month. A Ukrainian official also told Axios that a delegation from Ukraine’s Defense Ministry visited Israel recently. They were shown the anti-drone systems, but no deal has been signed yet.

Although Ukraine is interested in purchasing the systems, they have more pressing priorities at the moment, according to the sources.

"What we really need is a defensive system against ballistic missiles," a Ukrainian official said, adding that Ukrainian forces currently intercept drones 75–90 percent of the time.

A senior Israeli official told Axios that Israel’s move was partially aimed at testing how its defense systems would perform against Iranian drones. In the meantime, Israeli officials underlined that the licenses approval shouldn’t be perceived as a shift in Jerusalem’s policy on the Ukraine war as the anti-drone systems are strictly defensive.

“Israel is assisting Ukraine in the defense and civilian fields. Every request is being reviewed according to the defense export policy to Ukraine. We don’t elaborate on that for national security and foreign policy considerations,” the Defense Ministry said.