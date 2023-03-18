Russia, Ukraine extend grain deal at the 11th hour

Ukraine and Russia are both major global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other affordable food products

An unprecedented wartime deal that allowed grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices are pushing more people into poverty was extended just before its expiration date, officials said Saturday.

The U.N. said the deal allowed the supply of 25 million tons of grain and foodstuffs during its first two terms, helping to bring down global food prices and stabilize markets.

"(The) Black Sea Grain Initiative agreement is extended for 120 days. Grateful to Antonio Guterres, the United Nations, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Minister Hulusi Akar and all our partners for sticking to the agreements," Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Twitter.

The United Nations and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension, but neither confirmed how long it would last. The U.N., Turkey and Ukraine had pushed for 120 days, while Russia said it was willing to agree to 60 days.

While Kubrakov tweeted that the deal would remain in effect for the longer, four-month period, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova underlined that Moscow “agreed to extend the deal for 60 days.”

“Any claim that it’s prolonged for more than 60 days is either wishful thinking or deliberate manipulation,” Russia’s deputy U.N. envoy Dmitry Polyansky said.

Ukraine and Russia are both major global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other affordable food products that developing nations depend on. Two ships carrying more than 96,000 metric tons of corn left Ukrainian ports on Saturday bound for China and Tunisia, according to U.N. data.