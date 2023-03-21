Japan PM to meet Zelensky in surprise Kyiv visit

Kishida will become the last G7 leader to visit Ukraine since the beginning of the war ahead of hosting the grouping's summit in May

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, Japan's foreign ministry said.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said the visit is meant as a sign of "solidarity and unwavering support."

Kishida will become the last G7 leader to visit Ukraine since the beginning of the war ahead of hosting the grouping's summit in May. The Japanese leader had been under public pressure to visit the war-torn country.

Despite being scheduled to travel back to Japan after visiting India on Monday, Kishida instead flew to Poland, where he reportedly boarded a train to cross into Ukraine.

The prime minister is expected to return to Poland on Wednesday before arriving back in Tokyo on Thursday.

Japan's foreign ministry said the Kishida will use the visit to express "respect for the courage and perseverance of the Ukrainian people" and offer "the solidarity and unwavering support for Ukraine of Japan and the G7, chaired by Japan."

The trip will be the first by a Japanese prime minister to visit an active war-zone since the end of World War II.

Kishida's visit to Ukraine comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with a solution to the war in Ukraine dominating talks between the two leaders.