UK accuses Russia of disinformation over depleted uranium claims

The tank ammunition, used for it armor piercing properties, is being shipped by the UK to Ukraine, along with Challenger 2 tanks

The United Kingdom accused Russia of deliberate disinformation in response to comments by the Kremlin regarding the UK introducing weapons "with a nuclear component" to the Ukrainian battlefield.

Russia is “deliberately trying to disinform,” the UK Defense Ministry said Tuesday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized British plans to ship Challenger 2 tanks and depleted uranium ammunition to Ukraine.

“Today it became known that Great Britain... announced not only the supply of tanks to Ukraine, but also shells with combined uranium,” Putin said. "If all this happens Russia will have to react accordingly...the West is already starting to use weapons with a nuclear component.”

Depleted uranium tank shells are used by militaries for their armor piercing properties due to the material's extreme density. Upon impact with a hard target the shell becomes sharper and can ignite, causing it to punch through armor before detonating components and ammunition within a targeted vehicle. Less radioactive than natural uranium, the depleted metal is a by product of nuclear energy and weapon production.

Shells made from depleted uranium are "a standard component and (have) nothing to do with nuclear weapons," a British Defense Ministry spokesperson said. "Russia knows this, but is deliberately trying to disinform."

The official pointed to research by groups such as the Royal Society, the UK's leading scientific national academy, whose research has found that the impact to human health and the environment from depleted uranium's chemical properties is "likely to be low."

British officials have pushed strongly to equip Ukraine with advanced weapons systems, and it was one of the first nations to pledge to provide tanks to Kyiv, prompting allies to follow suit.