Ukraine’s Zelensky visits frontline Bakhmut amid deadly Russian strikes

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that he visited military positions near the frontline town of Bakhmut, as deadly Russian strikes flattened a residential building and a school nearby.

At least one person was killed and 32 more wounded in the block of apartments in Zaporizhzhia, a city near the frontline, just before Zelensky announced his visit to the front. The attack came hours after seven people were left dead and nine wounded in a Russian drone attack on a school some 50 miles south of Kyiv.

Zelensky described the attacks as "bestial savagery" and said Russia was seeking "to destroy our cities, our state, our people.”

During his visit to Bakhmut – the longest and bloodiest battle of Russia’s invasion – Zelensky recognized that the troops had a “difficult” task.”

“I am honored to be here today to award our heroes. To shake hands and thank them for protecting the sovereignty of our country,” he said in a video released by his office.

Russian and Ukrainian forces have invested heavily in the battle for Bakhmut, even though analysts have said the city carries little strategic value. Yet, Kyiv says the battle for the industrial town – which has a pre-war population of some 80,000 people – was key to holding back Russian forces along the entire eastern front.

In a separate post, Zelensky said he also visited troops being treated for frontline injuries, and a video showed him touring a hospital with doctors and greeting recovering soldiers. The Ukrainian leader visited Bakhmut late last year, just ahead of a historic trip to the United States, his first trip abroad since the start of Russia's invasion last February.