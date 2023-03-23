'Sparing nothing, they are losing significant strength and becoming exhausted'

Ukraine’s senior military commander Lieutenant General Oleksandr Syrsky said on Thursday that a long-awaited counter-attack could be launched “very soon” as Russian forces are “exhausted” after a months-long offensive on Bakhmut.

The longest and bloodiest battle of Moscow’s invasion had seemed to have been coming to an end a couple of weeks ago. The chief of the mercenary Wagner group, Russia’s leading fighting force in the area, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced just a few days ago that 70 percent of the town was under his control. However, the surprise visit of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to the Bakhmut frontline on Wednesday indicates that those claims might not be particularly true.

"The aggressor has not given up hope of taking Bakhmut at all costs despite losses in manpower and equipment. Russia's main fighting force on this front is the Wagner mercenary group," said Syrsky.

"Sparing nothing, they are losing significant strength and becoming exhausted. Very soon we will take advantage of this opportunity, like we did near Kyiv, Kharkiv, Balakliya and Kupiansk," he added, referring to last year’s achievements of the Ukrainian army.

This is a significant shift, given that even Ukraine’s allies, such as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, predicted in early March that Bakhmut “may fall” into Russian hands in the coming days. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Ukrainian forces over the weekend conducted a successful “localized counterattack southwest of Bakhmut,” which allowed them to push Russian forces further away.

While Prigozhin has previously complained about a lack of ammunition that was allegedly halting his group’s advances in Bakhmut, Russian opposition media learned that Wagner is running out of men as well. Back in February, Prigozhin announced he had stopped recruiting convicts, a notorious practice that is illegal under Russian law but has been widely used since the start of the Bakhmut battle last summer.

In the meantime, those convicts who had already been drafted and managed to survive six months of fierce battle received a pardon and went back to their families in Russia. However, the recruiting of convicts itself didn’t stop - CNN revealed that it is now being organized directly by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Faced with the “personnel shortage” and growing tensions with the official military leadership, Wagner started looking for alternative ways to fill up its ranks. It even launched an advertising campaign on Pornhub, according to last week’s Current Time report.

Prior to that, the Moscow Times learned that the group “lowered their standards” and started recruiting patients of “neuropsychiatric dispensaries.” Wagner’s recruiters explained these changes in their application process with the desire to “remove the unnecessary bureaucracy.”

With Western intelligence saying that Moscow suffers significant daily losses in Bakhmut, reports emerged about women from Russian prisons being transferred to the east of Ukraine. While it is unlikely they will participate in the military action, they could be used as a free workforce to conduct simple tasks in the rear.