'If Europe waits, the evil may have time to regroup and prepare for years of war,' Zelensky warns

Ukrainian troops, on the defensive for months, will soon counterattack as Russia's offensive looks to be faltering, a commander said, but President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that without a faster supply of arms the war could last years.

Zelensky said Europe must increase and speed up its supply of weapons, again calling for long-range missiles, ammunition and modern aircraft, and impose additional sanctions on Russia.

"If Europe waits, the evil may have time to regroup and prepare for years of war," a clearly frustrated Zelensky said on Thursday in a video address to European Union leaders, delivered from a train.

Ukraine's top ground forces commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said his forces would soon begin a counteroffensive after withstanding Russia's brutal winter campaign.

He said Russia's Wagner mercenaries, who have been at the front line of Moscow's assault on eastern and southern Ukraine, "are losing considerable strength and are running out of steam. Very soon, we will take advantage of this opportunity, as we did in the past near Kyiv, Kharkiv, Balakliya and Kupiansk," he said, listing Ukrainian counteroffensives last year that recaptured swathes of land.

There was no immediate response from Moscow to suggestions its forces in Bakhmut were losing momentum, but Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin issued statements in recent days, warning of a Ukrainian counterassault.

On Monday, Prigozhin published a letter to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, saying Ukraine aimed to cut off Wagner's forces from Russia's regular troops.