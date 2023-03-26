Putin: Russia to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

It is the first time since the mid-1990s that Russia is placing nuclear weapons outside of the country

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday evening that Moscow plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus in July.

“On July 1, we will complete the construction of a storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus,” Putin told state TV journalist Pavel Zarubin, adding that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had long requested the deployment.

The Russian leader also said that Moscow has already helped Belarus to re-equip at least 10 military aircraft to carry tactical nuclear weapons and handed over Iskander missile systems to Minsk, which can carry such weapons. In addition, starting from April 3, Russia will begin “training (Belarusian) crews.”

It is the first time since the mid-1990s that Russia is placing nuclear weapons outside of the country. According to Putin, the move would not violate nuclear non-proliferation agreements. However, it is seen as a clear message to NATO amid its increasing support for Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1639698476261949442 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Putin also linked his decision with the U.S. stationing its weapons in Europe, stressing, however, that Moscow would not give Minsk control of the weapons.

"There is nothing unusual here either: firstly, the United States has been doing this for decades. They have long deployed their tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of their allied countries," Putin said.

"We agreed that we will do the same - without violating our obligations, I emphasize, without violating our international obligations on the nonproliferation of nuclear weapons,” he added.

Washington reacted cautiously to Putin’s statements, saying there were no signs of Moscow planning to use its nuclear weapons. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine last February, several Russian officials, including Putin himself, have threatened “the collective West” with nuclear strikes.