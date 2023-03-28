Grossi says he maintains dialogue with Russian and Ukrainian officials as he seeks a deal to 'ensure there is no... major catastrophic accident in Europe'

The possibility of a war-related nuclear accident is increasing amid renewed fighting near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog warned Tuesday.

However, Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), also noted his optimism in the two sides being “close” to reaching an agreement to protect the plant and prevent a nuclear disaster. The Vienna-based IAEA has a rotating team permanently based at the plant, which is Europe’s largest and was last directly shelled in November 2022.

“There is an increased level of combat, active combat” near the Zaporizhzhia plant, Grossi told AP News. “My teams there report daily about the attacks, the sound of heavy weaponry. This is practically constant.”

The day prior, Grossi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and said he would “most probably” head to Russia in the coming days. He has long called for a protection zone to be set up around the plant, which is very close to the front line of the war – but so far, a deal has been elusive.

“It’s a zone of extreme volatility,” Grossi continued. “So, the negotiations are, of course, affected by the ongoing military operations. I would not characterize the process for the last few months as one that has not led to any progress.”

The nuclear agency chief said he maintained a professional dialogue with both Russian and Ukrainian officials as he seeks an agreement “to ensure that there is no radiological accident, major catastrophic accident, in Europe.”