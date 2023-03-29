Zelensky: Ukraine can't lose Bakhmut or Russia will 'smell that we are weak'

'Our society will feel tired. Our society will push me to have a compromise with [Russia]' if Ukrainian forces were to lose Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed Tuesday that if his forces were to lose the bloody battle for the city of Bakhmut, Russia could “sell this victory” to the international community for a deal that would force Kyiv to make compromises.

Zelensky recently made a visit near Bakhmut, where Ukrainian and Russian forces have been locked for months in a grinding and bloody battle. While some Western military analysts suggest that the city is not of significant strategic importance, the Ukrainian leader warned that a loss anywhere at this stage of the war could risk a momentum shift.

If Bakhmut fell, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin could gain the support of the “West, his society, China,” and “Iran,” Zelensky warned in an interview with AP News. “If he will feel some blood – smell that we are weak – he will push, push, push.”

He spoke while aboard a train that was taking him across Ukraine to cities near some of the fiercest fighting and others where his forces have successfully repelled the Russian invasion. With the war into its second year, Zelensky said he is focused on keeping spirits high in both his military and the general population – particularly the millions who fled abroad.

The president predicted that the pressure from a defeat in Bakhmut would come quickly – both from the international community and within his own country. “Our society will feel tired,” he said. “Our society will push me to have a compromise with [Russia].”

But while he acknowledged that the war has “changed us,” he said that ultimately, it has made his society stronger.