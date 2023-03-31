Ukraine’s Zelensky, on Bucha anniversary, vows to defeat ‘Russian evil’

'This war defies any reason. This madness must end and peace be found'

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed on Friday to defeat Russia, speaking alongside European leaders in Bucha a year after Moscow’s troops withdrew from the site of war crime allegations.

Meanwhile, Belarusian leader and close Kremlin ally Alexander Lukashenko urged Moscow and Kyiv to broker a “truce” and start negotiations, fearing “a third world war with nuclear fires.”

Russian forces pulled back from Bucha, a commuter town northwest of Kyiv, on March 31 last year, just over a month after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine in what he dubbed a “special military operation.” Shortly after the Russian withdrawal, the bodies of at least 20 people in civilian clothing were found, some with their hands tied behind their backs.

“The battle for the foundation of the free world is taking place on Ukrainian land. We will definitely win. Russian evil will fall, right here in Ukraine,” Zelensky said. He earlier called Bucha “a symbol of the atrocities” committed by Russian forces, who have been linked to the extra-judicial killings of unarmed civilians there.

AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) gives an award to relatives of a killed soldier during a commemorative event in Bucha, Ukraine.

In Geneva, UN rights chief Volker Turk warned that Russia’s war in Ukraine had made severe rights violations “shockingly routine” and was distracting humanity from battling existential threats to its survival, including “the most severe global cost-of-living crisis in a generation.”

At the same time, 37 years after the Chernobyl disaster, "another Ukrainian nuclear power plant, in Zaporizhzhia, continues to be placed at enormous risk, with potential impact on millions of people,” Turk noted.

"This war defies any reason. This madness must end and peace be found,” he urged.