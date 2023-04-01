IMF greenlights $15.6 billion Ukraine loan program

The loan is the first major conventional financing program approved by the IMF for a country embroiled in a large-scale war

The International Monetary Fund’s executive board on SATURDAY approved a four-year $15.6 billion loan program for Ukraine, part of a global $115 billion package of economic support.

Russia's invasion has devastated Ukraine's economy, causing activity to contract by about 30% last year, destroying much of its capital stock and spreading poverty, according to the IMF.

The decision clears the way for an immediate disbursement of about $2.7 billion to Kyiv, and is conditional on Ukraine's implementation of "ambitious changes," especially in the energy sector, the fund said.

The extended fund facility (EFF) loan is the first major conventional financing program approved by the IMF for a country embroiled in a large-scale war.

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, welcomed the new funding. “It is an important help in our fight against Russian aggression,” he said on Twitter. “Together we support the Ukrainian economy. And we are moving forward to victory!”

Ukraine’s previous $5 billion long-term IMF program was cancelled in March 2022 when the fund provided $1.4 billion in emergency financing with few conditions. It provided another $1.3 billion under a “food shock window” program last October.

"The goal of Ukraine's new IMF-supported program is to provide an anchor for economic policies — policies that will sustain macroeconomic financial stability and support … economic recovery," the IMF's Ukraine mission chief Gavin Gray told reporters on Friday.

Ukraine must meet certain conditions over the next two years, including steps to boost tax revenue, maintain exchange rate stability, preserve central bank independence and strengthen anti-corruption efforts.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to have a devastating economic and social impact,” the IMF first deputy managing director, Gita Gopinath, said, lauding Ukrainian authorities for maintaining “overall macroeconomic and financial stability” despite the strains of the war.