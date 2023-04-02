'Terrorists must lose, must be held accountable for terror, and not preside anywhere'

Russia on Saturday took over the United Nations Security Council sparking fury in Ukraine with Kyiv calling the move “absurd and destructive.”

While Russian President Vladimir Putin was accused of war crimes by the International Criminal Court in March over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the body for a month. Last time the country held this role was in February 2022 when it launched a full-scale war in Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, we ... have some obviously absurd and destructive news," Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily video address, stressing that just on Friday a five-month-old boy was killed by the Russian shelling in Donbas.

"And at the same time, Russia chairs the UN Security Council.. It is hard to imagine something evident that proves the complete bankruptcy of such institutions," he added, stressing that the “reform that is clearly overdue – so that a terrorist state and any other state that wants to be a terrorist cannot disrupt the peace.”

“Terrorists must lose, must be held accountable for terror, and not preside anywhere."

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also called Russia's presidency a "slap in the face to the international community." The Kremlin in turn pledged to “exercise all its rights” in the role.

Earlier on Thursday, Washington urged Moscow to "conduct itself professionally" when assuming the presidency, saying there was no legal means to block Russia from taking over the post as it rotates alphabetically each month between the 15 members of the UN Security Council.

"Unfortunately, Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council and no feasible international legal pathway exists to change that reality," said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.