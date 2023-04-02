Russian army suffers ‘significant losses’ due to alcohol-linked deaths - UK intel

'Other leading causes of non-combat casualties likely include poor weapon handling drills, road traffic accidents and climatic injuries such as hypothermia'

Britain’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday that Russia suffered up to 200,000 casualties since the beginning of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine over a year ago with a “significant minority” of deaths linked to alcohol consumption.

The ministry cited a Russian Telegram channel that reported an “extremely high” number of non-combat casualties, such as “incidents, crimes, and deaths linked to alcohol consumption amongst the deployed Russian forces.”

“Russian commanders likely identify pervasive alcohol abuse as particularly detrimental to combat effectiveness. However, with heavy drinking pervasive across much of Russian society, it has long been seen as a tacitly accepted part of military life, even on combat operations,” the UK defense ministry said.

Last April, Ukrainian officials said that a number of Russian troops were killed and many more were taken to hospitals after being given poisoned food and alcohol by civilians in the Kharkiv region. There were also reports of Russians dying due to friendly fire or even killing each other by accident.

“Other leading causes of non-combat casualties likely include poor weapon handling drills, road traffic accidents and climatic injuries such as hypothermia,” the UK defense ministry said.

Several Russian independent media outlets have repeatedly reported cases of newly conscripted troops being sent to the frontline without proper training and ammunition. Wives and mothers of the conscripts also regularly record video addresses to local governors or to Russian President Vladimir Putin complaining that their husbands and sons are deprived of proper clothing and food supplies and are even forced to buy ammunition themselves.

The problem with a lack of ammunition and supplies has also been publicly raised by the head of the notorious mercenary Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin, who accused the Russian Defense Ministry of causing grave losses in the battle of Bakhmut.