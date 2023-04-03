Wagner group says Bakhmut city center taken

Ukraine says 'defenders are courageously holding the city as they repel numerous attacks'

The leader of Russia’s Wagner group announced the capture of Bakhmut’s municipal center on Monday, claiming the city was taken.

Yevgeny Prigozhin touted the paramilitary forces ahead of the Russian flag raised above the city hall, stressing that “these are the guys who took Bakhmut. In a legal sense, it’s ours.”

The flag was inscribed in honor of a pro-Moscow blogger who was killed in Russia earlier during a deadly attack on a Saint Petersburg café.

A Ukrainian military statement released earlier refuted the narrative that Bakhmut, saying its “defenders are courageously holding the city as they repel numerous attacks.”

The battle for the Donetsk city remains the longest one in the Russian-Ukrainian war, now in its second year. Russian forces, spearheaded by Wagner fighters, have maintained a relentless attack on the city.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said retaining the city is crucial for his country, suggesting that if it falls Russia could "sell this victory" to the West and force Kyiv to make compromises.