UN: War damages $2.6 billion worth of Ukraine's heritage, culture

Ukraine's sports minister also says the war has claimed the lives of 262 Ukrainian athletes and destroyed 363 sports facilities

Russia’s invasion has caused some $2.6 billion worth of damages to Ukraine’s heritage and cultural sites, a United Nations agency said Monday.

Culture, tourism, sports, and entertainment have lost a combined $15.1 billion in revenues since the Russian invasion in February 2022, the UN's educational, scientific, and cultural organization UNESCO said. Close to 250 monuments have either been damaged or completely destroyed, mostly in the east of the country, it added.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, who visited Ukraine on Monday, said around $6.9 billion was needed to repair the damage and get the sectors back on their feet.

"We will help the Ukrainian authorities draw up a national reconstruction plan for the culture sector," she said.

Seven cultural sites and one natural site in Ukraine are on UNESCO's World Heritage List, including the historic city center of Odesa in the southwest – which has been largely spared damage in the conflict.

Sixteen other sites are on UNESCO's tentative world heritage sites list, awaiting a formal application by Kyiv to be given World Heritage status. They include the center of Chernigiv in northern Ukraine, which sustained heavy damage during a Russian siege in the early months of the conflict.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s Sports Minister Vadym Huttsait said the war has claimed the lives of 262 Ukrainian athletes and destroyed 363 sports facilities, a number that could not be independently verified.

In the wake of Russia's full-scale military campaign, several Ukrainian national-level athletes have taken up arms voluntarily to defend their country. Among those killed this year alone have been figure skater Dmytro Sharpar – who died in combat near Bakhmut – and Volodymyr Androshchuk, a 22-year-old decathlon champion and future Olympic hopeful.