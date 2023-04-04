UN demands access to Ukrainian children deported to Russia

'The scope and brutality of Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine are simply beyond any human comprehension'

The UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday demanded that Russia provide access to and information about Ukrainian children and other civilians forcibly transferred to territory under its control.

In a resolution passed with 28 of the 47 council members voting in favor, the top UN rights body demanded that Moscow “cease the unlawful forced transfer and deportation of civilians and other protected persons within Ukraine or to the Russian Federation.” It highlighted, in particular, the transfer of “children, including those from institutional care, unaccompanied children, and separated children.”

Moscow’s alleged deportation of tens of thousands of children from war-ravaged Ukraine to Russia or areas occupied by Russian forces has been a hot-button topic throughout the nearly sic-week session of the Geneva-based council. Kyiv maintains that over 16,000 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia as of February this year.

“The scope and brutality of Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine are simply beyond any human comprehension,” Ukraine’s UN envoy Yevheniia Filipenko told the council. “The most appalling of them is the forcible transfer… of children to Russia for their reeducation and adoption,” she said.

China however pushed the resolution to a vote, with representative Li Xiaomei slamming the text as an "instrumentalization of human rights issues.” She insisted the council would have been better off supporting "dialogue between Russia and Ukraine" and should "stop spreading oil over fire.”

At the same council meeting, the rights body denounced the rising number of executions in Iran, including of those who received the death penalty in connection to the widespread anti-regime protests.