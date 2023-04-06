France’s Macron asks China’s Xi to ‘bring Russia to its senses’

In the meantime, the Kremlin says it sees no 'prospect' for China to mediate the Ukraine conflict

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday during his official visit to Beijing he was counting on his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to "bring Russia to its senses."

Macron, who arrived on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, said that Beijing can play a "major role" in finding a path to peace in the Ukraine war.

"I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and everyone to the negotiating table," the French president told the Chinese leader during a bilateral meeting.

Following the talks, the two leaders issued a joint statement calling for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow "as soon as possible." They also reaffirmed their stance against the use of nuclear weapons during the war.

In the meantime, the Kremlin on Thursday said it saw no "prospect" for China to mediate the Ukraine conflict. According to President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Moscow had "no other way" than to press on with its offensive.

"Undoubtedly, China has a very effective and commanding potential for mediation," Peskov said, responding to questions about Macron’s statements in China. "But the situation with Ukraine is complex, so far there are no prospects for a political settlement."

"At the moment, there are no other ways for us aside from the continuation of the special military operation," he added.