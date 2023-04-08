Ukrainians mourn dozens killed at rail hub one year ago

'What is there to say? My close friend and her daughter and their dog died. What more can be said?'

Ukrainians in the eastern city of Kramatorsk on Saturday laid flowers at a small memorial at the central train station where dozens were killed a year ago after Russian missiles hit the transport hub.

The strikes on April 8 killed 61 people and wounded more than 160 in one of the single deadliest attacks of the war, which was widely considered to have targeted civilians fleeing Russia’s invasion.

“What is there to say? My close friend and her daughter and their dog died. What more can be said?” Tetiana Syshchenko told AFP. She noted that she had narrowly avoided being killed in the blast.

Residents stood or knelt at a small plaque topped with flowers and children’s toys at the station, crying and crossing themselves.

Some 4,000 civilians had gathered last April to board evacuation trains when the station was struck by a Tochka-U missile, which experts said was armed with cluster munitions. One missile fragment was inscribed by Russian forces with the words: “For our children.”

Moscow denied responsibility and said Russian forces do not target civilians, describing the incident as a “provocation.”

Sergiy Kupochka, a Ukrainian municipal worker, told AFP that his colleagues were distributing food and water to evacuees at the time of the attack. “I’m in pain,” he said.

Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, said on social media that "Russian terrorists" were responsible and that "the war criminals must be punished.”