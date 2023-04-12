Russia conducts test launch of 'advanced' ICBM

The Russian defense ministry said a combat crew successfully launched an ICBM of a mobile ground-based missile system

Russia has conducted what it said was the successful test launch of an "advanced" intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), in what appears to be another display of its willingness to use nuclear weapons in the war with Ukraine.

The Russian defense ministry said in a statement that a "combat crew successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) of a mobile ground-based missile system" from its Kapustin Yar test site on Tuesday.

"The missile's training warhead hit a mock target at the Sary-Shagan training ground (Republic of Kazakhstan) with given precision," it added.

At the end of March, Russia started training exercises with the Yars ICBM system with several thousand troops across three sites, in a show of nuclear strength.

Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February of last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued thinly veiled warnings that he could use nuclear weapons there if Russia were threatened.

In late February, Putin said Moscow was suspending its participation in the New START treaty, signed in 2010, its last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States which caps the number of nuclear weapons in their arsenals.

Putin has also said he would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus, bringing the arms to the European Union border.