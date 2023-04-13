Putin personally approved arrest of WSJ journalist - report

Evan Gershkovich was arrested in March and is accused of spying for the West, leading to major outcry

The arrest of an American journalist for alleged espionage in Russia was approved by President Vladimir Putin himself, according to a report in Bloomberg Wednesday.

Citing sources speaking on condition of anonymity, the report said the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on March 29 shows Putin is leaning more and more toward “hardliners who push for deepening a confrontation with Washington.”

Gershkovich was arrested in Yekaterinburg, Russia's fourth biggest city located east of the Ural Mountains, while dining at a restaurant. He was investigating the role of Wagner Group in the Ukraine war, according to local public relations expert Yaroslav Shyrshykov, who was with Gershkovich at the time of his arrest.

The Wagner Group is a paramilitary organization loyal to Putin that is active in conflict zones around the world, including Africa and Ukraine.

The organization reportedly recruits prisoners and has been key in major Russian offensives in Ukraine, including in Bakhmut in the Donbas region.

The Wall Street Journal has denied Russia's claims, and has launched a campaign calling for his release. US President Joe Biden has spoken to Gershkovich's family, assuring them his administration is working for the journalist's release, whom Washington has deemed "wrongfully detained."