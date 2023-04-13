Israel condemns ‘inhumane’ acts after video of Ukrainian soldier beheading

'Those who are responsible for such atrocities must be prosecuted'

Israel’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement late Wednesday condemning “inhumane” acts after the release of a video showing the beheading of an alleged Ukrainian soldier.

The graphic footage circulating online shows a man in Ukrainian uniform screaming as he is being decapitated with a knife by three men speaking Russian. Kyiv on Wednesday launched an investigation into the video, which sparked outrage from Ukrainian officials and international organizations.

“Those who are responsible for such atrocities must be prosecuted,” the Israeli statement said without mentioning Russia.

Moscow has repeatedly denied war crimes in Ukraine, despite several disturbing videos of executions of prisoners of war by Russian soldiers appearing on social media. Commenting on the latest footage the Kremlin called it “horrible” but said it needed to be verified.

“It is impossible to remain indifferent to the horrifying videos published from the town of Bakhmut. Such acts are inhumane,” the foreign ministry stressed.

While Israel has been refraining from providing lethal aid to Ukraine, leaked U.S. documents published last week suggested the U.S. was persuading Jerusalem to change its position. Earlier media reports also said that Israel agreed to authorize the sale of defensive military equipment to Kyiv for the first time since the Russian invasion over a year ago.