HRW accuses Russian forces of torturing residents in Ukraine’s Kherson

Human Rights Watch on Thursday said new evidence emerged showing that Russian forces “unlawfully detained and tortured” residents of Kherson in southern Ukraine during their occupation of the region between March and November 2022.

In a report titled “Ukraine: Torture Center in Kherson,” HRW said victims and their family members described the torture and other “ill-treatment” at a pretrial detention center that residents called “the hole,” as well as other facilities in a municipal administration building, a village school, and an airport hangar.

Detainees reported similar forms of abuse, including severe beatings with sticks and rubber batons, electric shocks, threats of death or mutilation, and use of painful stress positions, the report said, adding that no adequate medical care as provided.

“It is a war crime to willfully mistreat, torture, or kill civilians or captured combatants, to willfully cause great suffering or serious injury, or to unlawfully deport or transfer them,” HRW said in its report.

“Those responsible for these horrific acts should not go unpunished and the victims and their families need to receive redress for their suffering and information about those still missing,” said Yulia Gorbunova, a senior Ukraine researcher at HRW.

Last November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Kherson soon after it was liberated, following the withdrawal of Russian troops who occupied the area for nearly eight months.

While there, he accused Russian forces of committing more than 400 war crimes in the southern region, including civilians tortured and killed in retaken territories. Despite their withdrawal from Kherson, the Russian army had already destroyed most of the area’s power infrastructure and bridges, and Zelensky accused them of laying mines and going on a looting spree before their retreat.