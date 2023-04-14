Ukrainian forces said to pull back in Bakhmut as Russia launches new push

'Ukrainian forces face significant resupply issues but have made orderly withdrawals from the positions they have been forced to concede'

Ukrainian troops were recently forced to withdraw from some parts of Bakhmut in the face of a renewed Russian assault of the ruined battlefield city, Britain said Friday.

With Moscow pressing to achieve its nine-month effort to capture the city over a year after its all-out invasion, Ukrainian officials say Russia has been drawing troops from other areas on the front for a major push before Kyiv’s expected counteroffensive.

"Russia has reenergized its assault on the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut as forces of the Russian [Defense Ministry] and Wagner Group have improved cooperation," Britain's military said in a daily briefing note.

Western governments have in the past pointed to acrimony between Russia’s Defense Ministry and the country’s main mercenary force Wagner as a major Russian weakness.

"Ukrainian forces face significant resupply issues but have made orderly withdrawals from the positions they have been forced to concede," it added.

Bakhmut – which had a pre-war population of some 70,000 people – has been virtually emptied of civilians over months of fierce fighting. Russian forces have been posting incremental gains around the city, whose symbolic importance surpassed any military significance as the battle dragged on.

Near the scene of one of the war’s bloodiest battles, soldiers from a Ukrainian artillery unit were loading shells into a Soviet-era howitzer and firing towards the front line, where they said Russia had massed its foot soldiers.

"Our target in that direction is mostly infantry. There is a big concentration of the Russian Federation's 'human factor'," said Dmytro, the artillery unit's commander.