Brazil's Lula calls on U.S. to stop 'encouraging' war in Ukraine

'We must convince the countries that supply weapons, that encourage war, to stop'

The United States must stop "encouraging war" in Ukraine and "the European Union must start talking about peace," Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Saturday, at the end of a visit to China where he met Xi Jinping.

The international community can be able to "convince" Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that "peace is in the interests of the whole world," he told reporters in Beijing, before leaving for the United Arab Emirates.

"We must convince the countries that supply weapons, that encourage war, to stop," he added.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / POOL / AFP U.S. President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva walk together along the Rose Garden colonnade at the White House in Washington, DC, USA.

Lula, who returned to power in January after two terms between 2003 and 2010, made a two-day visit to China in order to strengthen economic ties with its main trading partner.

He also took the opportunity to affirm that Brazil was "back" on the international scene, and hopes to play the role of mediator in the conflict in Ukraine.

The left-wing leader will now have to manage a delicate balancing position between the United States, with which he maintains strong ties, and China. However, he said he was convinced that the strengthening of ties between Brasilia and Beijing would not damage his country's relationship with Washington.

The Brazilian president defends the idea of a group of countries whose goal would be to work for peace in Ukraine, and before his visit to China, he promised that this group would be "created" on his return.