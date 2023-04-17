Both parties hailed their “very strong ties” and a new era of cooperation

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in the Kremlin, declaring that Russia and China have “already entered a new era” in their “very strong ties.”

"This is my first overseas visit since taking over as China's defense minister. I specifically chose Russia for this in order to emphasize the special nature and strategic importance of our bilateral ties," Li said, according to a readout of the meeting published by China's defense ministry.

Putin continued to say, on Russian TV, that Russia-China ties “surpass the military-political alliances of the Cold War era,” and that they are “working actively through the military departments, regularly exchanging useful information, cooperating in the field of military-technical cooperation, and conducting joint exercises.”

The meeting was also attended by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The senior Chinese defense official’s trip comes just weeks after a significant visit to Moscow by CCP leader Xi Jinping, to promote his peace proposal.

"A very meaningful and frank exchange of views on the prospects for the development of Russian-Chinese relations has just taken place," Putin said at a press conference with Xi.

In turn, the Chinese leader expressed his desire to "strengthen coordination and cooperation with Russia." Putin was convinced that their “multi-level mutually beneficial cooperation will strengthen further".

These statements come amid reports that Xi is supplying arms to Russia despite declaring neutrality in the Ukraine war. According to the New York Times report, Beijing has given Moscow over $12 million in drones since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine - but China has denied these claims.