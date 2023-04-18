Egypt shelved the Moscow supply deal and approved selling 152mm and 155mm artillery rounds to the United States for transfer to Ukraine

Egypt abandoned a plan to secretly supply rockets to Russia and instead decided to produce artillery ammunition for Ukraine after talks with senior U.S. officials last month, according to the discovery of five new leaked U.S. intelligence documents.

New documents obtained by the The Washington Post from the material allegedly posted on Discord by a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, show Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi decided in early March to back away from plans to supply Russia with weapons, a move that could have the United States, Egypt's largest western ally.

The reporting of the new documents come following the release of leaked intelligence last week that revealed conversations between Sisi and senior Egyptian military officials about their plans to supply Russia with artillery rounds and gunpowder. The document dated February 17 showed that the Egyptian president ordered to keep the rockets’ production and shipment secret “to avoid problems with the West.”

He also told a person referenced in the document as Salah al-Din that factory workers should be convinced the rockets are intended for the Egyptian army. According to the Post, Salah al-Din is likely to be Mohamed Salah al-Din, Egypt’s minister of state for military production.

The leaked document quotes him as telling Sisi that he would “order his people to work shift work if necessary because it was the least Egypt could do to repay Russia” for unspecified help provided earlier. According to the document, Salah al-Din also claimed the Russians told him they were willing to “buy anything.”

“Egypt’s position from the beginning is based on noninvolvement in this crisis and committing to maintain equal distance with both sides, while affirming Egypt’s support to the U.N. charter and international law in the U.N. General Assembly resolutions,” spokesman for Egypt’s Foreign Ministry ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid told the Post, commenting on the report.

“We continue to urge both parties to cease hostilities and reach a political solution through negotiations,” he stressed.