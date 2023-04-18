Russia's Putin visits occupied Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Lugansk

The Kremlin did not say when Putin's trip took place

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the occupued regions of Kherson and Lugansk to meet with military commanders, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"The supreme commander of Russian Federation armed forces has visited the headquarters of the Dniepr military grouping" in the Kherson region as well as the Russian national guard headquarters in the Lugansk region, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Kremlin did not say when Putin's trip took place.

The visit marked the first time Putin has visited the two regions, which are currently only partly controlled by Russian troops, since Moscow announced the annexation of them along with two other Ukrainian regions last September.

"It's important for me to hear your opinion on the situation, to listen to you and to exchange information," Putin said in a video released by the Kremlin.

Putin wished troops a happy Easter, which Orthodox Christians marked on Sunday April 16, the Kremlin said.

The Russian leader had visited two other occupied regions, Crimea and Mariupol, last month in a show of force.

AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov Servicemen of the militia from the Donetsk People's Republic walk past damaged apartment buildings in Mariupol, Ukraine.

That visit was his “working trip” to the occupied city in southern Ukraine, which was captured by the Russian army last spring after a long siege that culminated in the dramatic surrender of the Azovstal steel plant that sheltered the last defenders of the city.

Putin arrived via helicopter and visited several districts of Mariupol, which was almost completely destroyed by Russian shelling.