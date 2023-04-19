Russia launches drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa

Ukraine's air defenses destroyed most of the drones attacking the city, but some civilian infrastructure was struck

Russia launched a drone attack on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa early Wednesday morning, local authroities reported.

"At night, the enemy carried out an attack by UAVs of the Shahed-136 type on the Odesa region," Yuriy Kruk, head of the Odesa district military administration, said in a statement.

Kruk added that Ukraine's air defenses had destroyed most of the drones attacking the city, but some civilian infrastructure were struck.

"According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Measures are being taken to contain the fire, units of the State Emergency Service and other structures are working on the spot," he said.

The Shahed-136, a small Iranian-made self-detonating drone that can be programmed to fly automatically to a set location with a payload of explosives, is the type of drone likely used in the attack.

Russia has relied on the purchase and importing of Iranian drones to supply its war efforts in Ukraine, after its down drone manufacturing program was hit hard by Western sanctions.

Odesa is the home of a large Black Sea port and a holiday destination for many Ukrainians and Russians before the war began.

The United Nations cultural agency, UNESCO, designated the historic centre of Odesa a World Heritage in Danger site back in January.