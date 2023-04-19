U.S. urges NATO vigilance over signs of Russian nuclear weapons use

'We all fear that Vladimir Putin is using a tactical nuclear weapon, so it is essential that we remain vigilant in this regard'

The United States and its NATO allies must remain alert to signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be using a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Tuesday.

Her warning came during the opening session of an annual NATO arms control conference in North America.

"We are all concerned that Vladimir Putin could use what he considers a non-strategic tactical nuclear weapon or use a demonstration effect to escalate," she said. "It is essential that we remain vigilant in this regard."

The Russian president's March 25 announcement that Russia is preparing to install tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus "is a way for him to use this threat in a controlled manner," Sherman said.

Putin, however, denies that he intends to use such weapons in Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who opened the conference with Sherman, said Putin's plan to install tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus was part of a "dangerous and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric" that has been going on for years and has intensified with the invasion of Ukraine.

"The alliance is watching very closely what Russia is doing," he assured.

Belarus, a country bordering Ukraine but also Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, members of NATO, served as a base for some of the Russian forces that invaded Ukraine in February 2022.