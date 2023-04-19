'It is an underwater reconnaissance program whose task is to map the underwater infrastructure... strategic capability that is very important for Russia'

Nordic intelligence officials were cited in a documentary aired by Nordic public broadcasters on Wednesday claiming that Russia had a spy program in the North Sea and was planning to sabotage energy infrastructures in northern Europe.

The Kremlin dismissed the media claims as a "mistake" and "without basis."

A joint investigation conducted by public television stations NRK in Norway, DR in Denmark, SVT in Sweden, and YLE in Finland claimed Moscow is using dozens of military and civilian vessels to collect information on wind farms and communication cables.

According to DR, the Russian spy program is known by the acronym GUGI, or the Main Directorate of Deep-Sea Research, a top-secret branch of the Russian Navy. It reports to Russia's defense ministry and operates out of a base in the Barents Sea, just 74 miles from the Norwegian border.

The base reportedly has specialized submarines and surface vessels that set out on missions to find weaknesses in the nearby Nordic and NATO infrastructure.

"It is an underwater reconnaissance program whose task is to map the underwater infrastructure," said Nils Andreas Stensones, head of the Norwegian Defense Intelligence Service.

He noted that it is "considered a strategic capability that is very important for Russia. It is sensitive and touchy, which is why it is very closely controlled from Moscow."

With both the north and south poles melting, there has been a race to capture territory in order to make use of the new space for intelligence and military purposes. China recently made "significant progress" in building the country's fifth research facility in Antarctica.

Closer to civilization, the United States and its NATO allies are on high alert for signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be preparing to use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine. However, he has denied any intention to do so.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Putin's plans were part of a "dangerous and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric" that has been going on for years and has intensified since their invasion of Ukraine.