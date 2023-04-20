Stoltenberg in Kyiv says Ukraine’s future is in NATO

'NATO stands with you today, tomorrow, and for as long as it takes'

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made his first visit to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion last year and said that the country’s future is in joining the alliance.

According to Stoltenberg, the issue of Ukraine’s membership would be "high on the agenda" at the NATO summit, which is set to be held in July in Vilnius, Lithuania.

"Ukraine's future is in NATO, all allies agree on that. At the same time, the main focus of the alliance, or allies now, is to ensure that Ukraine prevails," Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Kyiv.

"NATO stands with you today, tomorrow, and for as long as it takes," he assured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in turn pressed NATO to speed up his country’s membership bid, which Russia claimed to be an “existential threat” and one of the reasons for invading its neighbor in February 2022.

"It is time to take the appropriate decision," Zelensky said, adding that the July summit “could become historic” if Ukraine got a formal invitation to join NATO.

The president also asked the alliance to “overcome the reluctance” and provide Kyiv with modern jets, armored vehicles and long-range rockets, as Ukraine prepares for the long-awaited counteroffensive. Stoltenberg in turn said that it was important that weapons already sent to Ukraine "work as they should."

While several NATO members sent Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine, no modern planes such as the U.S.-designed F16 have been supplied despite Kyiv's requests. The alliance members have also been reluctant to send long-range rockets fearing that Ukraine could use them to hit targets within Russia.