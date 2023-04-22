English
Israeli-Ukrainian volunteer captured and killed by Russian forces - report

AP Photo/LibkosA Ukrainian soldier walks along a street in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine. Writing on the wall reads "Bakhmut loves Ukraine."

Oleksandr Dubovik was reportedly killed in December

An Israeli-Ukrainian was captured and executed by Russian forces in the Ukraine, where he was a volunteer for the Ukrainian army fighting against the invasion by its neighbor. Oleksandr Dubovik was reportedly killed in Bakhmut in December. 

It is understood Dubovik was residing in Israel with his wife and two children before the war broke out in early 2022, which pushed him to return to his native Ukraine and fight against the invading military. 

His age was not known as of this reporting. 

