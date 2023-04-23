'I couldn’t sit aside and watch my friends and other people going there'

The son of Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, said on Saturday that he had served in the notorious mercenary Wagner group in Ukraine.

In an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper Nikolai Peskov, who grew up in the UK and was sanctioned by the U.S. after the start of the Russian invasion, claimed that he served as an artilleryman under an assumed name that he refused to disclose.

The 33-year-old man, whose father has been Putin’s spokesman since 2008, said that it was his "initiviate” to join Wagner that is known for recruiting prison inmates to fight in Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1649821933624610816 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"I considered it my duty,” he said, adding that he asked his father to connect him with Wagner as he didn’t know how to reach out to them.

“I couldn’t sit aside and watch my friends and other people going there,” Peskov said, meaning the frontline.

Peskov noted that he served out his contract for a little under half a year. He also claimed that he received the medal “For Courage.”

Earlier on Saturday, the Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said that Dmitry Peskov was the only Russian official who asked him to “take his son.”

"Of all my acquaintances, just one person, Dmitry Sergeyvich Peskov, who at one time was reputed to be an absolute liberal, sent his son. He came to me and said: 'Take him on as a simple artilleryman'," Prigozhin said on Telegram, adding that Peskov junior managed his duties “just fine, knee-deep in the mud.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1649492047571582976 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Last year, an opposition activist called Peskov junior pretending to be a military official and asked him to report to a draft office. In the recording of this conversation posted online Peskov is heard saying that he would not be “going anywhere” and would “solve the situation at a different level.”