Wagner chief Prigozhin is publicly questioning whether there are 'Nazis' in Ukraine, British Defense Ministry reports

The Kremlin's attempt to construct a quasi-historical analogy between Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Soviet fight against the Nazis in the Second World War has been losing what credibility it had among the Russian public, British officials said.

The UK's Ministry of Defense said on Saturday that Russia is "struggling to maintain its core narrative" for the invasion of Ukraine and that "cracks were beginning to appear," with Wagner Group owner Yevgeny Prigozhin publicly questioning whether there indeed were "Nazis" in Ukraine.

"The authorities have continued attempts to unify the Russian public around polarizing myths about the 1940s," read the statement posted to Twitter.

"On 12 April 2023, state news agency RIA Novosti reported 'unique' documents from FSB archives, implicating the Nazis in the murder of 22,000 Polish nationals in the Katyn Massacre of 1940. In reality, FSB’s predecessor agency, the NKVD, was responsible. Russia’s State Duma officially condemned Joseph Stalin for ordering the killings in 2010."

Moscow repeatedly claimed that its invasion was aimed at "denazification" of the country, whose President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish. Historians say that this language bears no relation to reality and represents an attempt to capitalize on the emotional resonance Soviet victory in WW2 still has among the population.

Moreover, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov drew Israel's ire by saying that Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins, a long-discredited anti-Semitic canard.