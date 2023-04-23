Ukraine's Zelensky says he is "confident" in full victory

'We hope and believe that through daily gains we are close to victory'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed confidence in his country's ability to repel the Russian invasion in an interview with Al Arabiya on Sunday, saying Ukraine is preparing for a counterattack.

Asked about the situation on the ground, Zelensky acknowledged that it was difficult, but stressed that his country was fighting and getting stronger. "I can't say the situation is good, but we are fighting. We are stronger than a year ago," he said.

AP Photo/Leo Correa, File Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Izium, Ukraine.

Zelensky also stressed that Ukrainians are united for victory. "We hope and believe that through daily gains we are close to victory," he said, adding that Ukrainians are "determined to regain their occupied lands and develop their country."

The Ukrainian president also said the Ukrainian army was preparing for a counterattack against Russian forces, while downplaying the impact of the leaked U.S. documents on that counterattack.

While he did not give details of the attack, he expressed confidence that it would succeed. "Our army is preparing and we are doing everything in our power to make it stronger," he stressed.

He also referred to the situation in the city of Bakhmut, where a fierce battle against the Russian Wagner group is taking place. Although some analysts believe that the city has little strategic value, Zelensky said that Ukraine would not abandon this eastern Ukrainian city, the capture of which he said would represent "a real threat."

Sergey SHESTAK / AFP Soldiers of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army at the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk region.

"It is impossible for us to abandon Bakhmut, because it would expand the front and give Russian forces and Wagner the opportunity to take more of our land. If Russia seizes Bakhmut, it could serve as a springboard to advance to two more important cities it has long coveted in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine: Kramatorsk and Sloviansk," explained the Ukrainian president.

Zelensky thanked his allies for their support, while noting that they were supporting themselves by helping Ukraine. "The truth is that Russia will not stop at Ukraine and this is clear to everyone. However, Ukraine can stop Russia," he concluded.