Russian authorities also decided to rewrite some passages about the Second World War and the birth of Russia

History textbooks in Russia will begin to mention the war in Ukraine from the start of the 2023 academic year. The Russian government intends to expose students to its vision of the conflict and legitimize it, according to a report by Franceinfo.

"This will have nothing to do with the chronicle of military operations. It's just a matter of explaining what happened, why it happened, why this operation was inevitable," explained former Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinski, who is in charge of supervising the project.

BENJAMIN KRAIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP The debris left from a Russian attack in Ukraine.

"The Kyiv regime unilaterally attacked parts of its territory that had asserted their right to independence under international law. Such is the prehistory of the eight-year war waged by Kyiv against the Donbass," the controversial historian added.

The conflict in Ukraine will not be the only history modified, as authorities have decided to rewrite passages about the Second World War, including the invasion of Finland by the Soviet Union in 1939, which will be described as "inevitable."

Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP A Ukrainian serviceman stays guard at Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Kyiv, the cradle of Russia in the 9th century, will also no longer be named, with the new school books simply speaking of "the capital."

The birth of Russia will therefore no longer be attributed to the Kievan Rus' or Kiev Principality, founded by the Vikings and the first organized state to have formed in the region.