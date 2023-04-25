Russia uses new T-14 Armata battle tanks in Ukraine

The Kremlin has ordered the production of 2,300 of these tanks - first unveiled in 2015 - by 2020, but that date was later pushed back to 2025

Russia started using its new T-14 Armata battle tanks to fire on Ukrainian positions "but they have not yet taken part in direct assault operations," a state news agency reported on Tuesday.

Russian RIA Novosti, citing a source familiar with the matter, said the tanks were fitted with additional protection on their sides. The crews underwent "combat coordination" at training grounds in Ukraine, the agency added.

The T-14 tank features an unmanned turret, with the crew remotely controlling armaments from "an isolated armored capsule located at the front of the hull." It can reach a maximum speed of nearly 50 miles per hour, the news agency noted.

In January, British military intelligence reported that any deployment of the T-14 would likely be "a high-risk decision" for Russia, taken primarily for propaganda purposes.

“Production is probably only in the low tens while commanders are unlikely to trust the vehicle in combat,” the British military said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1650731290411380738 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Kremlin has ordered the production of 2,300 of these tanks - first unveiled in 2015 - by 2020, but that date was later pushed back to 2025, according to state media. Russian news agency Interfax reported in December 2021 that state conglomerate Rostec had started production of around 40 tanks, with their delivery expected after 2023.