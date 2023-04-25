The damage was caused by a Russian S-300 missile

Russian forces attacked a museum in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kupiansk on Tuesday, killing one person and wounding ten others.

The attack left several people trapped under the rubble, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. The president's chief of staff and the governor of the region said that the damage was caused by a Russian S-300 missile.

"So far we know that one museum employee has died and ten people have been injured. There are other people under the rubble. Rescue operations after the bombings continue. All the necessary agencies are involved," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1650827875535269890 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Zelensky published a video of the badly damaged building, the rubble, and debris that were thrown into the street. Windows were broken and part of the wall and roof could be seen destroyed.

Kupiansk, which had 26,000 inhabitants before the war, is located in the Kharkiv region. It is an important railway junction that has been occupied by Russian forces for months.

Ukrainian forces drove them out during a lightning counter-offensive in September, which also made it possible to retake the cities of Izium and Balakliia.