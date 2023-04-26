This is the first known exchange between the two since the beginning of the war in Ukraine on February 24, 2022

China's President Xi Jinping assured his Ukrainian counterpart President Volodymyr Zelensky that "China has always been on the side of peace" and called for "dialogue" during their first telephone conversation since the start of the Russian offensive, Chinese state media reported Wednesday.

"On the subject of the Ukrainian crisis, China has always been on the side of peace and its basic position is to promote a peace dialogue," CCTV cited Xi as saying. The Chinese leader went on to say that "dialogue and negotiation" are the "only way out" of the conflict with Russia.

The Ukrainian president tweeted that he had a "long and meaningful phone call” with his Chinese counterpart. He also said he hoped for a powerful push to the development of bilateral relations between Kyiv and Beijing.

This was the first known exchange between the two since the war in Ukraine began last February. Zelensky had judged it "necessary" at the time to "work" with China to work toward a resolution and reiterated his wish to dialogue with his Chinese counterpart on this subject.

After the phone call, Beijing said it will send a delegation to Ukraine with the aim of finding a "political settlement" to the conflict.

"The Chinese side will send a special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to visit Ukraine and other countries to conduct in-depth communication with all parties for a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," China's foreign ministry said.

China released a 12-point paper earlier this year outlining its position on the conflict in Ukraine. The initiative urged Moscow and Kyiv to hold talks. It also opposed any use of nuclear weapons and called for respect for the territorial integrity of all countries - including Ukraine, part of whose territory is under Russian control.

European leaders have raised their doubts, including Czech President Petr Pavel, who warned Tuesday that China cannot be trusted to help negotiate peace between Russia and Ukraine. So have leaders from Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia, particularly after a Chinese ambassador denied the sovereignty of 14 nations, including the Baltic states and Ukraine.