'Intelligence officers received information about Putin's trip'

An assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin, with a kamikaze drone, has been reported by the German outlet Bild. According to their research, a drone that crashed outside of Moscow was part of a failed attempt on Russia’s leader on Monday.

Online videos showed several C4-explosive bricks on board the drone. Among the reported Ukrainian UJ-22 Airborne UAV wreckage was Canadian M112 1.25-pound explosive charges. Russia's state media agency, TASS, reported three more drones in the same area.

The German news report also claims that the assassination attempt is being kept secret by Russian authorities. Their source, Yuriy Romanenko, said that Ukrainian “intelligence officers received information about Putin's trip to the Rudnevo industrial park. Accordingly, our kamikaze drone took off, which flew through all the air defenses of the Russian Federation and crashed not far from the industrial park.”

On Wednesday, China's President Xi Jinping spoke with President Volodymyr Zelensky and assured him that "China has always been on the side of peace" and called for "dialogue,” Chinese state media reported Wednesday.

The Chinese leader went on to say that "dialogue and negotiation" are the "only way out" of the conflict with Russia. After the phone call, Beijing said it will send a delegation to Ukraine with the aim of finding a "political settlement" to the conflict.

In an interview with Al Arabiya on Sunday, Zelensky stressed that his country was fighting and getting stronger. "I can't say the situation is good, but we are fighting. We are stronger than a year ago," he said. The president also stressed that Ukrainians are united for victory. "We hope and believe that through daily gains we are close to victory.”