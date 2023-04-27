Russia’s deportation of Ukrainian children amounts to genocide - Council of Europe

'These transfers of Ukrainian children were 'clearly being planned and organized in a systematic way' as state policy'

The Council of Europe adopted a resolution on Thursday saying that Russia’s forced transfer of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories amounts to genocide.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) called on the United Nations and the Red Cross to be granted access so they could gather information on the children concerned.

According to PACE, which comprises 46 member states, the “documented evidence of this practice matches with the international definition of genocide."

"These transfers of Ukrainian children were 'clearly being planned and organized in a systematic way' as state policy," said the resolution, with the aim of "annihilating every link to and feature of their Ukrainian identity".

The resolution added that there was "evidence that deported children had faced a process of 'russification' through re-education in Russian language, culture and history."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the resolution as an "important" decision that will help "hold Russia and its leaders to account". In his evening address, the president said that the deportation of Ukrainian children is one element of "Russia's attempt to erase the identity of our people, to destroy the very essence of the Ukrainian people.”

Earlier in March, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing the "unlawful deportation" of children. The Hague-based court also issued a warrant for Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's presidential commissioner for children's rights.

Kyiv said in mid-April that more than 16,000 Ukrainian children had been "abducted" and taken to Russia since the start of the invasion last year. The Kremlin denied the allegations saying that Moscow was taking children to “save them” from the warzone.