5 people, including a child, killed in pre-dawn attacks across Ukraine

Russian missile strikes targeted several Ukrainian cities overnight including the capital Kyiv, killing five, officials said Friday.

A young woman and her 3-year-old child were killed in the eastern city of Dnipro, the city’s Mayor Borys Filatov said in a Facebook post. He said more details would be provided later.

Another rocket hit a residential block in the city of Uman in Cherkasy region, where authorities report at least three killed.

While Russia regularly bombed Ukrainian cities and infrastructure last winter, massive strikes had tailed off in recent months. Kyiv had not been targeted by missiles in more than 50 days. Overnight Friday, air defense systems were also activated in Kyiv, according to local officials.

Most of the fighting is now in the east for control of the industrial Donbas region, particularly the city of Bakhmut, which has been almost completely destroyed.

"After a pause of 51 days, the enemy launched another missile attack on Kyiv," said local air defense forces head Sergey Popko, according to the city administration.