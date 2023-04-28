UN body condemns ‘grave’ human rights abuses by Russia in Ukraine

Violations committed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine include forced disappearances, torture, rape, and extrajudicial executions, the UN body says

A United Nations committee on Friday voiced deep concern about human rights violations by Russian forces and private military companies in Ukraine.

In its findings, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination called on Russian authorities to investigate allegations of human rights abuses committed during the invasion of Ukraine – including enforced disappearances, torture, rape, and extrajudicial executions.

"The Committee was deeply concerned about the grave human rights violations committed during the ongoing armed conflict by the Russian Federation's military forces and private military companies," the UN body said in a statement.

It also listed in its report excessive use of force, arbitrary detentions, and the forcible transfer of children from Ukraine to Russia among the violations committed in.

Russia has denied committing atrocities and deliberately attacking civilians in Ukraine, as well as deporting Ukrainian children to Russia, saying it has evacuated them to keep them safe.

"The refusal of the Russian Federation to address these issues did not hinder us from addressing them in our concluding observations," committee member Mehrdad Payandeh said.

"We would have liked to engage in a constructive dialogue."

The UN committee also noted its concern about the Russian military drafting soldiers from ethnic minorities and "incitement to racial hatred and propagation of racist stereotypes against ethnic Ukrainians.”

Rights activists from one region, Buryatia, have accused the authorities of focusing their draft efforts on far-flung regions with ethnic minorities to avoid sparking popular anger in Moscow and other major cities.