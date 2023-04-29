Sevastopol is home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet and has been hit by a series of drone attacks since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year

A fire broke out on Saturday at a fuel depot in Sevastopol, the main port in Moscow-annexed Crimea, after authorities said the site was hit in a Ukrainian drone attack.

Sevastopol is home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet and has been hit by a series of drone attacks since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year.

"A fuel reserve is on fire in the Kazachya Bay district" of the city, the Russian-installed governor of Crimea Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram.

"According to preliminary information, it was caused by a drone strike."

Razvozhayev said the fire was "around 1,000 square meters (about 10,000 square feet)" and published images of huge clouds and smoke rising into the air.

The Russian governor said there was no injuries at the site of the attack, and that authorities had "the situation under control" and said there was no threat to civilian infrastructure.

"The situation is under the control of our firefighters and all operative services," he wrote. "Since the volume of fuel is large, it will take time to localize the fire."

The Ukrainian military has not responded to a request for comment on Saturday, as Kyiv rarely publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.