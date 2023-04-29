Nova Kakhovka without electricity after 'intense' Ukrainian artillery fire

The city had 45,000 inhabitants before the beginning of the Russian invasion

The town of Nova Kakhovka, located in the Kherson region in southern Ukraine, was without electricity on Saturday after "intense" Ukrainian artillery fire.

"Due to intense artillery fire today ... Nova Kakhovka remained without electricity," a statement by the military and civilian administration installed by Russia in this city said, which had 45,000 inhabitants before the beginning of the Russian invasion in Ukraine in February 2022.

The repair work to restore electricity will begin as soon as the "cruelest" artillery fire has ended, the statement added, which mentions the "damage" inflicted on the municipal power plant and transmission lines.

Moscow has claimed, since September 2022, the annexation of the Kherson region, which its forces control only partially. The Russian army had suffered a major setback last year in Kherson, being forced to abandon the regional capital of the same name.

AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File Ukrainian children play at an abandoned checkpoint in Kherson, southern Ukraine.

At the end of March, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence announced that Russian forces had withdrawn from their positions in Nova Kakhovka, where a hydroelectric dam is located.