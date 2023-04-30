'We will have to either withdraw in an organized manner so as not to run like cowardly rats later or stay and die'

Leader of the mercenary Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin on Saturday threatened Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to leave Ukraine’s eastern city of Bakhmut, where the longest and bloodiest battle of the war is ongoing, unless his troops are given ammunition.

The chief of the notorious Wagner group, which constitutes Moscow’s leading force in Bakhmut, has previously complained about the lack of ammunition, accusing the Russian Defense Ministry of “treason.” Last month Prigozhin called Shoigu a “mad government official” due to problems with ammunition supplies.

In a video interview posted on his Telegram account on April 29, but apparently recorded earlier, Prigozhin said that “April 28 is the deadline for making a decision.”

“I appeal to Sergei Kuzhegetovich Shoigu with a request to supply ammunition immediately. In case of refusal, I consider it necessary to inform the Supreme Commander-in-Chief about the existing problem in order to make a decision about the advisability of further presence of the Wagner group units in Bakhmut,” he said, stressing that the amount of ammunition left to his troops would only last “not for weeks, but for days.”

“If the shortage of ammunition is not replenished, then we will have to either withdraw in an organized manner so as not to run like cowardly rats later or stay and die. Most likely, we will be forced to withdraw part of the units from this territory and then, no matter how much our bureaucrats would like it, everything else will crumble,” Prigozhin warned.

He also urged Russia's military leadership to "stop deceiving the population and telling them that everything is fine." These statements come amid reports about Ukraine’s long-awaited counter-offensive starting early May.

Despite Prigozhin claiming the capture of Bakhmut several times in recent months, the battle for the town is still raging. Earlier on Saturday, Ukraine’s military spokesperson said that Kyiv forces remain in control of a key supply route into Bakhmut, which Moscow sees as a stepping stone to attacking other cities in the Donetsk region.