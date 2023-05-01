Pope says Vatican involved in secret peace mission in Ukraine

Kyiv asked the pontiff for help in the repatriation of Ukrainian children deported to Russia

Pope Francis said on Sunday that the Vatican is involved in a secret peace mission between Russia and Ukraine, including assistance in repatriating Ukrainian children who were taken to Russia from the occupied territories.

The pontiff shared this information with reporters during a flight home after his three-day visit to Hungary.

"There is a mission in course now but it is not yet public. When it is public, I will reveal it," he said. "I think that peace is always made by opening channels. You can never achieve peace through closure. ... This is not easy."

He noted that he discussed the Ukraine war with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, known as one of the few supporters of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in Europe. The pope also met with Metropolitan (bishop) Hilarion, a representative of the Russian Orthodox Church in Budapest.

"In these meetings, we did not just talk about Little Red Riding Hood. We spoke of all these things. Everyone is interested in the road to peace," Francis told reporters.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the pontiff has repeatedly called for peace and expressed his desire to visit Kyiv and Moscow with a peace mission. Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met the pope at the Vatican to discuss President Volodymyr Zelensly’s “peace formula” and ask for help in the repatriation of Ukrainian children.

According to Kyiv’s estimates, nearly 20,000 children have been illegally deported to Russia and annexed Crimea from the occupied regions of Ukraine. Earlier in March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin and his Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova over these deportations.

"The Holy See is willing to do this (help repatriate the children) because it is the right thing," Francis told journalists on the plane.