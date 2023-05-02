Putin asked not to attend BRICS summit, or risk arrest

The group of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) meet annually to strengthen their emerging economies

Local authorities must arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he travels to South Africa for an international summit. Instead, Pretoria invited the wanted war criminal to participate via “Teams or Zoom from Moscow.”

“We have no option not to arrest Putin,” a government official told The Sunday Times. “If he comes here, we will be forced to detain him.”

On March 17, the International Criminal Court in the Hague issued arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova. The two stand accused of illegally deporting children from Ukraine to Russia. As such, 123 countries that ratified a binding statute are obligated to have the two arrested.

Despite South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s own statements, his office officially confirmed that there are no plans to withdraw from the Rome Statute. Ramaphosa previously said he was asked to mediate in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Based on our relations with the Russian Federation and as a member of BRICS, South Africa has been approached to play a mediation role," Ramaphosa said, referring to the economic group of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

"I outlined our position on the conflict,” Ramaphosa said, “as well as our belief that the conflict should be resolved through mediation and negotiation between the parties and - if need be - with the help of agencies that can help.”

BRICS made waves after an announcement to develop a new currency, to reduce reliance on the U.S. Dollar and other Western currencies, and protect themselves from international pressure. Brazil and China have already struck a deal to bypass the dollar when paying for trade goods.