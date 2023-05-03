Another fuel depot in flames, this time in Russia's Krasnodar region

'A tank with petroleum products caught fire in Volna village of Temryuksky district. The fire has been assigned the highest level of severity'

The Russian border town of Volna was the latest strategic target in a series of unclaimed attacks. A fuel depot was struck, close to the bridge linking Russia to Crimea, the local governor said Wednesday morning.

"A tank with petroleum products caught fire in Volna village of Temryuksky district. The fire has been assigned the highest level of severity," Krasnodar Krai governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram, "according to preliminary information, there are no dead or injured.”

"Everything possible is being done so that the fire does not spread further,” he added, but did not mention the cause of the fires. The area, and the nearby bridge, are used to transport supplies to Russian soldiers in Ukraine, and have been targets since the war broke out.

Ukrainian forces are expected to carry out a counteroffensive, but Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for recent incidents in Russian-controlled territory, such as a fire that broke out on Saturday at a fuel depot in Sevastopol, the main port in Moscow-annexed Crimea. But local authorities claimed the site was hit in a Ukrainian drone attack.

Russia continues to suffer the longest and bloodiest battle for Ukraine’s eastern town of Bakhmut, that started in December. "We estimate that Russia has suffered more than 100,000 casualties, including over 20,000 killed in action," U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

Leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, threatened Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday, saying that his troops would leave Bakhmut, and he also urged Russia's military leadership to "stop deceiving the population and telling them that everything is fine."